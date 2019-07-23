National

Government extends deadline for filing taxes to August 31

The Central Board of Direct Taxes on Tuesday announced that the deadline for filing income tax returns for financial year 2018-19 has been extended to August 31, from the previous deadline of July 31.

“The due date for filing of Income Tax Returns for Assessment Year 2019-20 is July 31, 2019 for certain categories of taxpayers,” the CBDT said in a statement.

“Upon consideration of the matter, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) extends the ‘due date’ for filing of Income Tax Returns from July 31, 2019 to August 31, 2019 in respect of the said categories of taxpayers.”

This new deadline applies to individuals, body of individuals (BOI), Hindu Undivided Families (HUF), and Association of Persons (AOP). With the July 31 deadline approaching, individual taxpayers had taken to social media and other forums asking the government to extend the deadline as they had not received the required documentation for filing the tax returns.

