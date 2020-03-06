‘Government disrupting House to evade questions’, says Derek O’ Brien

New Delhi

06 March 2020 21:31 IST

O’Brien accuses Centre of genocide

With the Rajya Sabha failing to function for a fifth day in a row, TMC leader and MP Derek O’ Brien, in an unusual move, addressed the issue of last month’s Delhi riots in the corridors of Parliament, accusing the government of wilfully disrupting the House to evade “hard questions”.

In his 10-minute speech that he uploaded on social media, Mr O’ Brien said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah “have blood on their hands”.

He said he has been ready with his speech for last five days but was not allowed to speak and is now forced to deliver it not in the chamber but from first floor of Parliament.

Comparing the Delhi violence with the genocide in Nazi Germany, Mr. O’ Brien said, “Genocide is a process’ even during the Nazi time it didn’t start with the gas chambers. It started with slogans spreading hate and bigotry.” The German secret police, the Gestapo, was complicit in the 1930’s pogrom and in the 2020 India, Delhi Police under Home Minister Amit Shah is complicit, he said.

Flagging, the hate speeches made by many BJP leaders, Mr O’ Brien said, “What gives them the guts to utter these slogans? It is almost as if they (Prime Minister and Home Minister) have sanctioned these slogans,” Contrasting the situation in the capital with that in West Bengal, he said, seven persons had been arrested for shouting similar slogans in the State capital Kolkata.

Referring to the suspension of seven Congress MPs in Lok Sabha, Mr. O' Brien said, “MPs are getting into trouble for tearing up papers but what about the PM and HM who are responsible for shredding the social fabric of our nation?”

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to hand over his social media account to women who inspire him on the occasion of Women's Day [Sunday], Mr O’ Brien asked, “Why doesn't he give the handle to mothers who lost their children in the riots.”

The Delhi riots he said were engineered for political gain. “All Modi and Shah do is plan elections. There is enough evidence in the public domain to suggest that after these kind of riots and genocide only one political party gains... They have stalled Parliament because they don’t want to answer hard questions,” he alleged.

The TMC leader pointed out that the last time a notice of an opposition member to discuss issues was accepted was in November 2016.

“What does an opposition member do in desperate times like this? I am not going to wait. I hope this speech goes out to the young people of India. I want to ask where is the prime minister. It took him 69 hours after the genocide to respond, that too on Twitter. We are making a laughing stock of ourselves,” he said.