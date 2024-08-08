Government defers debate on Private Member’s Bill seeking enhanced reservation for OBCs in government jobs

Averting a possible showdown between the Opposition and Treasury benches over a Private Member’s Bill moved by Samajwadi Party MP Javed Ali Khan seeking reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) proportional to their population, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju moved a motion in Rajya Sabha deferring a debate on it.

The Bill was moved in Rajya Sabha on August 2 and the debate on it was to be continued on Friday when Private Member’s Bills are discussed. Mr. Khan had moved The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2022 seeking to amend Article 16 (4) of the Constitution.

Article 16 provides for “equality of opportunity in matters of public employment.” Clause 4 of this Article allows the States to make provision for “reservation of appointments or posts in favour of any backward class of citizens which, in the opinion of the State, is not adequately represented in the services under the State.”

Mr. Khan’s Bill sought to amend this clause, arguing that OBCs have not secured representation proportionate to their population in government jobs. “The representation of the citizens from socially and educationally Backward Classes in government jobs, as provided by the Constitution, is only 27% while their population is fairly more than this,” the Bill reads. One of the objectives of the Bill is to enable adequate reservation for OBCs in appointments or posts and make the system of appointments more equitable and thereby increase the representation of OBCs in proportion to their population in government jobs.

The debate on the Bill had begun on August 2 but was met with vociferous protests from the Treasury benches. This discussion was to continue on Friday. On Thursday evening, Mr. Rijiju successfully moved a motion to defer the debate on the legislation for the next session of Rajya Sabha, averting a possible flashpoint between the two sides. “Government’s anxiety over my Private Bill that sought nothing but equitable representation for the Backward Classes stands exposed. Without any reason, a motion has been brought to postpone the discussion on my Bill till the next session,” Mr. Khan told The Hindu, reacting to Mr. Rijiju’s motion.

