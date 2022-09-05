Government decides to rename Rajpath in Delhi as 'Kartavya Path', say sources

Rajpath was known as Kingsway during British Rule.

PTI New Delhi
September 05, 2022

A view of the Rajpath area in New Delhi.

The government has decided to rename the historic Rajpath in the national capital as 'Kartavya Path', sources said on September 5, 2022.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has convened a special meeting on September 7 and the proposal will be placed before the council.

NDMC has convened a special meeting on September 7 with the objective of renaming Rajpath and Central Vista lawns as Kartavyapath," sources said.

"The entire road and area from the Netaji statue at India Gate to the Rashtrapati Bhavan will be known as Kartavya Path," they added.

