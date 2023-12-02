ADVERTISEMENT

Government convenes all party meeting ahead of Parliament's Winter session

December 02, 2023 12:44 pm | Updated 12:45 pm IST - New Delhi

The Winter session of Parliament will be from December 4 till December 22, during which it is expected to consider key draft legislations, including three bills to replace the colonial era criminal laws

PTI

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Parliamentary Affairs and Culture Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi, Congress MPs Jairam Ramesh and Pramod Tiwari and others during a meeting of the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs with floor leaders of political parties at the Parliament House before the commencement of the Winter Session, in New Delhi, on December 2, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Leaders of political parties in Parliament are meeting in Delhi on December 2 to discuss the agenda for the Winter session of Parliament beginning Monday.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has convened the meeting which is being attended by senior leaders such as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, Gaurav Gogoi, and Pramod Tiwari, Trinamool leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay, NCP leader Fouzia Khan, and RSP leader N. K. Premachandran among others.

The Winter session of Parliament begins on December 4 and will have 15 sittings till December 22, during which it is expected to consider key draft legislations, including three bills to replace the colonial era criminal laws.

The report of the Lok Sabha panel recommending the expulsion of Trinamool leader Mahua Moitra from the lower house over a "cash-for-query" complaint is also listed for tabling in the House on Monday, the first day of the session.

