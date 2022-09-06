Government constitutes 47-member panel for drafting National Cooperation Policy document

The new National Cooperation Policy document is being formulated with a view to fulfil the mandate given to the new Ministry of Cooperation

PTI New Delhi:
September 06, 2022 13:06 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The panel will be headed by former Union Cabinet Minister Suresh Prabhakar Prabhu. File. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

ADVERTISEMENT

The government on Tuesday announced the constitution of a 47-member committee, headed by former Union Cabinet Minister Suresh Prabhakar Prabhu, for drafting the National Cooperation Policy document.

The new National Cooperative Policy is being formulated to realise the government’s vision of ‘Sahakar Se Samriddhi’, the Ministry of Cooperation said in a statement.

The constitution of the committee was announced by the Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Committee comprises experts of the cooperative sector; representatives of national/state/district and primary cooperative societies; secretaries (cooperation) and registrars of cooperative societies of states/UTs; and officers from central ministries / departments,” it said.

Mr. Shah had recently announced that a new National Cooperation Policy will soon be prepared, and will have a holistic approach from primary agriculture credit societies (PACS) upwards.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The new National Cooperation Policy document is being formulated with a view to fulfil the mandate given to the new Ministry of Cooperation, which includes strengthening cooperative movement in the country and deepening its reach up to the grassroots, and promoting cooperative-based economic development model.

“The new policy will go a long way in strengthening the co-operative movement in the country,” the Ministry said.

The existing National Policy on Cooperatives was formulated in 2002.

India has about 8.5 lakh co-operative societies with a member base of around 29 crore. These co-operatives are engaged in varied activities like agro-processing, dairying, fisheries, housing, weaving, credit, and marketing, among others.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app