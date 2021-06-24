Government committed to the democratic process for completion of delimitation exercise: Modi tells J&K leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs an during a meeting with various political leaders from Jammu and Kashmir in New Delhi on June 24, 2021. Photo: Twitter/@PMOIndia via PTI

New Delhi

24 June 2021 19:45 IST

Prime Minister asks for cooperation in his meeting with 14 leaders of eight mainstream political parties of Jammu and Kashmir

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his meeting with 14 leaders of eight mainstream political parties of Jammu and Kashmir said his government was committed to the democratic process and asked for cooperation in completing the delimitation exercise for Assembly seats in the Union Territory which would lead to elections and eventual statehood.

Government sources said that in his address to political leaders from J&K, Prime Minister Modi said “Dilli ki doori kam honi chahiye aur Dil ki door bhi” (The distance from Delhi the seat of central power, and the distance between hearts should both be removed) to convey the spirit in which the meeting was called.

Government sources said Prime Minister Modi thanked all the participating leaders for making it to Delhi for the meeting and asked that they “express their views frankly.”

“He said that his government was committed to the democratic process being restored in Jammu and Kashmir, the fair conduct of the District Development Council polls last year was a demonstration of that commitment,” said a source.

“He also asked that political parties constructively engage with the delimitation exercise following which Assembly polls could be held in the Union Territory. He emphasized that there can be political differences but national interest should be prioritized,” said the source. “Even one death in Jammu and Kashmir is painful and it is our collective duty to protect our younger generation,” Prime Minister Modi is reported to have said at the meeting.

“When people experience corruption free governance, it inspires trust among the people and people also extend their cooperation to the administration and this is visible in Jammu and Kashmir,” said a source, quoting Prime Minister Modi.

Sources also said that on being told by almost every political party that statehood needed to be restored to Jammu and Kashmir, Home Minister Amit Shah, who spoke before Prime Minister Modi said that the government was “sworn” to restoring statehood.