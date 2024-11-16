Government committed to ensuring progress and prosperity for Bodo community: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (November 15, 2024) said the Bharatiya Janata Party-led governments at the Centre and in Assam were committed to ensuring the progress and prosperity for the Bodo community.

Speaking at the inauguration of the first Bodoland Mohotsov in Delhi, Mr. Modi described it as an emotional moment for him. “For 50 years, there was violence and three to four generations of youth were badly affected. However, today the Bodos are celebrating a festival of peace,” he said.

The Prime Minister said: “This did not happen easily, it took a great deal of patience. One by one, you have untangled the knots... and today, you have created a new history.”

Mr. Modi recounted his visit to Kokrajhar in 2020, after the Bodo Peace Accord. “The warmth and the affection I received made me feel like I was among my own. I will never forget that moment. Even after four years, the same love, enthusiasm, and the warmth is there… That day, I had told my Bodo brothers and sisters that the morning of peace and prosperity has arrived in Bodoland.”

“Looking at your enthusiasm today, I can say with confidence that the foundation for a bright future for the Bodo people has been laid. In the past four years, Bodoland has seen tremendous progress,” said Mr. Modi.

The Prime Minister said the Bodo Peace Accord also opened doors for many other peace accords in the northeast. “In Assam alone, over 10,000 young people have left the path of violence and returned to the mainstream of development,” he said, adding that those involved in Naxal activities should learn from the Bodo community.

Speaking about government initiatives, Mr. Modi said the Central government had provided a special package of ₹1,500 crore for the development of Bodoland and the State government gave a special development package. Over ₹700 crore was spent on developing infrastructure related to education, health, and culture.

“Over 4,000 former cadres of the National Democratic Front of Bodoland have been rehabilitated. Many have been given employment in the Assam police. The Assam government has also provided ₹5 lakh as assistance to each affected family,” he said.

The State government is spending over ₹800 crore per year on the development of Bodoland and skilling initiatives are also being taken to equip the youth for a bright future. In the field of sports also major steps have been taken by the government.

“Every Bodo family now aspires to provide a better future for their children... our government, both at the Centre and the State level, is with each Bodo family to ensure that they fulfill their aspirations,” said the Prime Minister.

Under the BJP-led government, Assam has set new records in developmental works. As part of the health infrastructure, the State has got four major hospitals. While there were only six medical colleges before 2014, the number has now increased to 12. The Prime Minister said preparations were now being made for 12 more medical colleges. Similarly, the tourism sector had also got a major push in the region, he said.

