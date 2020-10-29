Government changes land-use of 15 acre plot to make way for V-P’s residence

Master Plan and Zonal Plan modified ‘after carefully considering all aspects of the matter.’

The Centre this week approved the change in land-use of a 15 acre plot near Rashtrapati Bhavan for the construction of a new residential complex for the Vice-President as a part of the Central Vista redevelopment project.

The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry on Wednesday notified the change in land-use of the plot on Church Road, near the Delhi Transport Corporation’s Central Secretariat Bus Terminal, from “transportation (bus terminal/parking) and government (President Estate and Parliament House)” to “residential” in the Master Plan for Delhi-2021. In the Zonal Development Plan, the land-use was changed from transportation and recreational (neighbourhood play area) to residential.

The plot is located with Church Road to its north, Rashtrapati Bhavan and North Block to its south, part of North Block to its east, and Rashtrapati Bhavan to its west.

The notification said a public notice was published on March 4 to seek objections and suggestions for a period of 30 days and 90 such submissions were received. It added that the Delhi Development Authority’s (DDA) Board of Enquiry had considered the objections. It said the Central government had decided to modify the Master Plan and Zonal Plan “after carefully considering all aspects of the matter”.

While the notification does not mention what the plot will be used for, sources involved with the Central Vista project, which includes the construction of a new Parliament building, Prime Minister’s residence and 10 new office buildings for Ministries, said it will house the Vice-President’s Enclave.

In March this year, the Centre had approved the change in land-use for plots for the new Parliament, Prime Minister’s residence and government offices. The DDA had published a public notice on December 21, 2019 seeking comments for the proposed land-use change of the plots, which included the 15 acre plot on Church Road. However, the proposal at that time was to change the land-use to “government office” and it was not approved with the other plots in March.

In its March 4 public notice, the DDA said the Ministry’s Land and Development Office had on January 1 asked for the proposal to be modified to change the land-use to residential instead of government office.