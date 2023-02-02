Government can seek rethink on Collegium recommendations: Kiren Rijiju

February 02, 2023 11:02 pm | Updated February 03, 2023 12:04 am IST - NEW DELHI

Asserting that the Union government can seek a reconsideration of the names recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium (SCC), Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday informed the Rajya Sabha that there are 18 such cases.

“Government can seek reconsideration on names recommended by the SCC, and as on 31.01.2023 there are total 18 proposals on which reconsideration of SCC has been sought. SCC decided to reiterate 06 cases, in 07 cases SCC has desired updated inputs from the High Court Collegiums, and 05 cases have been decided to be remitted by the SCC to the High Courts,” Mr Rijiju said, in a written reply to a question posed by Communist Party of India (Marxist) member John Brittas.

The Law Minister’s response comes amid a tussle between the government and the Supreme Court Collegium over the delay in the apppointment of judges.

HC Collegiums missing deadlines

In response to another question, Mr. Rijiju said that various High Court Collegiums are in “breach” of the six-month timeline to send advance recommendations to fill upcoming judicial vacancies.

As on January 30, recommendations for 236 vacancies — 191 existing and 45 anticipated vacancies during the next six months — were yet to be received from the High Court collegiums, he said, adding that they were “in breach of the six months’ advance timeline for making recommendations for anticipated vacancies”.

Mr. Rijiju said that a total of 142 proposals recommended by the High Court Collegiums were at “various stages of processing”. Of these, four are pending with the Supreme Court Collegium, while 138 are under various stages of processing within the government.

Sanctioned posts still vacant

According to the existing procedure, the High Court Collegiums send their proposals for the appointment of judges to the Law Ministry’s Justice department, which then attaches Intelligence Bureau reports on the candidates and forwards the proposal to the Supreme Court Collegium to take a call. Against the sanctioned strength of 1,108 judges in various High Courts, as on January 30, 775 judges were working while 333 posts were vacant.

Referring to the vacancies in the SC, the Law Minister said that only 27 judges, including the Chief Justice of India, were now working against the sanctioned strength of 34 judges. “The Supreme Court collegium has recently made seven recommendations to fill up all the vacancies of judges in the Supreme Court,” he said.

Social diversity in the courts

Replying to another question to BJP member Sushil Modi, regarding the proportion of judges coming from different social categories, such as Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), Other Backward Classes (OBCs), religious minorities and women, the Law Minister said that as many as 430 High Court judges -- out of a total of 554 appointed since 2018 -- belong to the general category.

He added that 58 judges were OBCs, 27 were religious minorities, 19 were SCs, while six belonged to the ST community. The general category judges accounted for over 77% of all appointments.

Noting that the constitutional provisions guiding the appointment of judges in the Supreme Court and High Courts do not provide for any specific reservation, Mr. Rijuju said, “The government remains committed to social diversity in the appointment of judges in the higher judiciary and has been requesting the Chief Justices of High Courts that while sending proposals for appointment of judges, due consideration be given to suitable candidates belonging to SCs, STs, OBCs, minorities and women to ensure social diversity”.