Government bans Meghalaya-based insurgent group HNLC

The Centre on Thursday (November 14, 2024) declared Meghalaya-based insurgent group Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) a banned organisation for five years for its involvement in violent incidents and carrying out activities prejudicial to India's sovereignty and integrity.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a notification, the Union Home Ministry said the Central government is of the opinion that the HNLC has declared objective for secession of areas in the Meghalaya, largely inhabited by Khasi and Jaintia tribes, and continued intimidation and bullying of the civilian population to extort funds for their organisation.

It said the group is also maintaining links with other insurgent groups of the northeastern region for carrying out extortion and intimidation and indulged in 48 criminal cases, including several cases of explosions or planting of explosives in Meghalaya, during the period from November 2019 to June 2024.

“The HNLC, along with all its factions, wings, and front organisations of Meghalaya, has been involved in such activities that are prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India,” the notification said.

“Considering all these facts, the Ministry of Home Affairs decided to declare HNLC outlawed under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967) for five years,” the notification said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.