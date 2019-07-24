Government avoids confrontation on Right to Information (Amendment) Bill

Avoiding an immediate confrontation with the Opposition, the government did not introduce the Right to Information (Amendment) Bill, 2019, in the Rajya Sabha, though it had listed it for Wednesday, as the numbers are clearly stacked against it.

The Bill was cleared by the Lok Sabha on Monday.

Fifteen Opposition parties have a signed a resolution moved by Trinamool leader Derek O’Brien. These include two neutral parties, the Biju Janata Dal and Telangana Rashtra Samithi, which have been treading the middle path keeping equidistance from the Opposition and the ruling parties.

On the RTI amendment Bill, the Opposition with the support of the BJD and the TRS has 120 votes against the government’s 115.

According to sources, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi met Leader of the Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad on Tuesday after which the government took a call not to push through the Bill immediately.

Sources, however, did not give any indication on whether the government was prepared to send the Bill to a select committee or whether it is just buying time to work out the arithmetic in the Upper House.

When the Rajya Sabha met for the post-lunch session, Mr. Azad and Mr. O'Brien said the Bill had to be sent to a select committee. Opening the debate, Mr. Azad said the Bill in its current form diluted the powers of the State- and national-level Information Commissions. “Whether the Bill comes tomorrow or day after, it has to go to a select committee,” Mr. Azad said.

The Bill proposes to allow the Centre to set the tenure and salaries of both State and Central Information Commissioners.

This will reduce the Information Commission to another government department and weaken its authority, say critics.

As per the amendment, information commissioners who currently have five-year tenures will have “terms as may be prescribed by the central government” and salaries, instead of being on par with that of Election Commission officials, to be decided by the Central government.