Government approves procurement of FRCVs, air defence fire control radars, Dornier-228 aircraft

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday (September 3, 2024) accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN), the preliminary step on the long procurement process, for 10 capital acquisition proposals amounting to ₹1,44,716 crore. These include procurement of Future Ready Combat Vehicles (FRCV) for Army as a replacement for the main battle tanks, Air Defence Fire Control Radars (FCR), Dornier-228 aircraft, next generation Fast Patrol & Offshore Patrol Vessels.

Of the total cost of AoNs, 99% is from indigenous sources under Buy (Indian) and Buy (lndian-Indigenously Designed Developed and Manufactured) categories of the defence acquisition procedure, the Ministry said.

“The FRCV will be a futuristic Main Battle Tank with superior mobility, all terrain ability, multilayered protections, precision & lethal fires over and real-time situational awareness,” the Ministry said in a statement. There have been earlier attempts at the FRCV project which didn’t take off and eventually scrapped. This is a long drawn project to resolve the large number of T-72 and T-90 main battle tanks with the Army.

The AoN was also accorded for procurement of Air Defence FCRs, which will detect & track aerial target and provide firing solution. “The proposal has also been approved for Forward Repair Team (Tracked) which has suitable cross country mobility for carrying out in-situ repair during mechanised operations,” the statement said and this equipment is designed and developed by Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited, for both mechanised Infantry battalions and armoured regiments.

Three AoNs have been accorded to enhance the capabilities of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), the statement said. These include procurement of Dornier-228 aircraft, Next Generation Fast Patrol Vessels having high operational features in rough weather conditions and Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels with advanced technology and enhanced long-range operations, the Ministry added and these will enhance the capability of ICG to carry out surveillance, patrolling of maritime zone, search and rescue and disaster relief operations.

At the end of the meeting, Mr. Singh took a moment to honour late ICG Director General Rakesh Pal, who was also a member of DAC. The DG passed away due to a heart attack in Chennai on August 18, 2024.