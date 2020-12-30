Government approves multi-modal logistics and transport hub at Greater Noida

The Union Cabinet also approved a proposal to set up industrial corridor nodes at Krishnapatnam and Tumakuru under CBIC

The government on Wednesday approved a multi-modal logistics and transport hub (MMTH) at Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh with a view to making India a strong player in the global value chain.

The Union Cabinet also approved a proposal to set up industrial corridor nodes at Krishnapatnam and Tumakuru under CBIC, said Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar.

"The proposals have a total estimated cost of ₹7,725 crore and an estimated employment generation of more than 2.8 lakh persons," the minister said.

These projects will position India as a strong player in global value chains with developed land parcels in cities for immediate allotment for attracting investments, he added.