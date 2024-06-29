GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Government approves 40% risk allowance for NDRF rescuers, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said this while welcoming a 35-member expedition team of the NDRF that recently scaled the 21,625-foot-high Mt Manirang in Himachal Pradesh.

Updated - June 29, 2024 04:06 pm IST

Published - June 29, 2024 04:00 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during the NDRF Flag-in ceremony of the second Mountaineering Expedition ‘Vijay’, at Adarsh Auditorium, Delhi Police HQ in New Delhi on June 29, 2024

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during the NDRF Flag-in ceremony of the second Mountaineering Expedition ‘Vijay’, at Adarsh Auditorium, Delhi Police HQ in New Delhi on June 29, 2024 | Photo Credit: ANI

The Union government has approved a 40% hardship and risk allowance for NDRF rescuers, keeping in mind the tough operations undertaken by them, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced on June 29.

He said this while welcoming a 35-member expedition team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) that recently scaled the 21,625-foot-high Mt Manirang in Himachal Pradesh.

"The government has approved a 40% risk and hardship allowance for NDRF personnel only yesterday. This has been a long pending demand... All the 16,000 personnel of the force will benefit from this," Mr. Shah said after welcoming the expedition named 'Vijay'.

Officials said this allowance would be granted over and above salaries. Special forces like the National Security Guard (NSG) and the Special Protection Group (SPG) get a 25% hardship allowance owing to the special charter of their duties.

This is the second mountaineering expedition undertaken by the federal contingency force. The team was flagged off on June 1 from here. Mt Manirang is located along the border of Kinnaur and Spiti districts of Himachal Pradesh.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah poses for group photograph during the flag-in ceremony of mountaineering expedition Vijay, accomplished by the NDRF, in New Delhi, on June 29, 2024.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah poses for group photograph during the flag-in ceremony of mountaineering expedition Vijay, accomplished by the NDRF, in New Delhi, on June 29, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Mr. Shah said the government has also decided to make sports a "culture" for the various Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and special organisations like the NDRF. It has been decided that at least one team from these forces will mandatorily participate in international and national tournaments, he added.

"A committee under the chairmanship of the director of the Intelligence Bureau has been constituted and a roadmap has been prepared. We will soon present a new model," the Home Minister said.

Mr. Shah also underlined that forces like the NDRF should ensure that the policy of "zero casualty" during disasters is followed and no lives are lost during calamities.

"We have come a long way... the government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been working on the concept of zero casualties during disasters for the last 10 years," he said.

Mr. Shah said his government has allocated higher funds for capacity building and training of the NDRF and state disaster response forces by allocating ₹2 lakh crore during 2014-24 as compared to Rs 66,000 crore during 2004-14.

He complimented the NDRF team for the successful expedition, saying such exercises will boost the force's capabilities and morale and it will be able to do better during disasters and accident operations.

Mr. Shah cautioned the rescuers that they should not rest on their laurels but keep improving.

The NDRF was raised in 2006 as a federal contingency and disaster response force and at present, has a strength of more than 18,000 men and women rescuers deployed across the country as part of 16 battalions and 28 RRCs.

It undertakes operations to mitigate and combat man-made and natural disasters like earthquakes, floods and train accidents among others.

Related Topics

national government / disaster management

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.