Government approves two agri schemes with outlay of ₹1 lakh crore

Union Cabinet on Thursday (October 3, 2024) approved two major schemes — PM Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana and Krishonnati Yojana — with an expenditure of over Rs 1 lakh crore to promote sustainable agriculture and ensure food security.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cabinet approved the PM Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (PM-RKVY) to promote sustainable agriculture and Krishonnati Yojana (KY) to achieve food security for self-sufficiency.

Also Read | Union Cabinet approves 78-day bonus to Railway employees

The combined total expenditure will be ₹1,01,321.61 crore, the government said in a post on social media platform X.

"Cabinet approved rationalisation of all centrally sponsored schemes operating under Ministry of Agriculture into two umbrella scheme," it added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.