Government approves two agri schemes with outlay of ₹1 lakh crore

The combined total expenditure for improving PM Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana and Krishonnati Yojana will be ₹1,01,321.61 crore, the government said

Updated - October 03, 2024 09:12 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Image for representation.

Image for representation. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Union Cabinet on Thursday (October 3, 2024) approved two major schemes — PM Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana and Krishonnati Yojana — with an expenditure of over Rs 1 lakh crore to promote sustainable agriculture and ensure food security.

The Cabinet approved the PM Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (PM-RKVY) to promote sustainable agriculture and Krishonnati Yojana (KY) to achieve food security for self-sufficiency.

Also Read | Union Cabinet approves 78-day bonus to Railway employees

The combined total expenditure will be ₹1,01,321.61 crore, the government said in a post on social media platform X.

"Cabinet approved rationalisation of all centrally sponsored schemes operating under Ministry of Agriculture into two umbrella scheme," it added.

Published - October 03, 2024 09:07 pm IST

