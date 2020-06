Government approves ₹15,000 crore infrastructure fund for dairy, poultry and meat-processing units

New Delhi:

24 June 2020 17:19 IST

Animal Husbandry Minister Giriraj Singh said that the new fund is part of the ₹20 lakh crore economic package announced to help those affected due to the coronavirus lockdown.

The government on Wednesday announced a new ₹15,000-crore-infrastructure fund to provide interest subvention of up to 3% to private players for setting up of dairy-, poultry- and meat-processing units.

A decision in this regard was taken in the Cabinet meeting, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “A ₹15,000 crore fund has been approved by the Cabinet that will be open to all and will help in increasing milk production, boost exports and create 35 lakh jobs in the country,” Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters.

Narendra Modi announces ₹20-lakh-crore economic stimulus package

Advertising

Advertising

Animal Husbandry Minister Giriraj Singh said that the new infrastructure fund is part of the ₹20 lakh crore economic package announced to help those affected due to the lockdown clamped to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

“For the first time, we will give interest subvention up to 3% to private players for setting up of processing infrastructure for dairy, poultry and meat,” he added.