Government announces all-party meeting on September 17 ahead of Parliament session

September 13, 2023 04:39 pm | Updated 04:39 pm IST - New Delhi

A meeting of the floor leaders of all political parties has been convened on September 17, a day before the start of a five-day Parliament session, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on September 13.

The invitation for the meeting has been sent to all leaders concerned through e-mail, Mr. Joshi posted on social media platform X.

On August 31, Mr. Joshi had announced a "special session" of Parliament for five days from September 18, but did not spell out any specific agenda for it.

"Amid Amrit Kaal, looking forward to having fruitful discussions and debate in Parliament," Mr. Joshi had posted on X.

With no specific agenda announced so far for the Session, speculations have been doing the rounds if it could be about Women's Reservation Bill, Uniform Civil Code, simultaneous polls or other subjects.

It is also expected that the Parliament proceedings will move from the old building to the new one during this session.

Opposition parties have slammed the government for not spelling out the agenda of the Session even with just a few days left for its commencement.

