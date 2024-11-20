Government allows self-survey for Phase 2 of PM Awas Yojana

For the first time since the beginning of the flagship rural housing scheme — Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin — in 2016, the Union Rural Development Ministry is allowing “self-survey” for beneficiaries. For the second phase of the PMAY-G programme, which has a target of 2 crore houses, the Centre is conducting a survey to identify the beneficiaries. As part of this, training of 2.6 lakh surveyors was completed last week.

“This is to ensure that no one is left behind. It also leaves little ground for complaints that a surveyor did not include a household because of bias or prejudice,” an official at the Ministry said.

The government is using a mobile application, Awaas+, for recording the data. The limitation for the self-survey is that multiple applications or beneficiaries cannot be surveyed using one phone.

In August, the Union Cabinet sanctioned a total outlay of ₹3,06,137 crore for the second phase of the scheme.

The scheme had begun with an original target of 2.95 crore houses. The beneficiary list was prepared on the basis of the 2011 Socio-Economic Caste Census (SECC). A second survey was conducted in 2018. “Over the last decade, the permanent waiting list of SECC has been saturated, and more than 20 States, even the 2018 lists, have been completed,” the official said. The State governments have been directed to complete the latest survey by November 30.

“The reason for the success of this scheme is that the list of beneficiaries is locked in right at the beginning. No political pressures or electoral exigencies come in the way of altering it, once the list is ready,” another official explained.

Out of the 2.95 crore houses 2.67 crore have been completed. Chhattisgarh was pointed out as the only state, which has been unable to complete the houses for beneficiaries who were part of the SECC 2011 list.

The inclusion criteria for the second phase has been rationalised, allowing for households who have a two-wheelers, a refrigerator, a landline phone or a mechanised fishing boat and so on to avail the scheme.

The government only provides ₹1.20 lakh per house, a sum that has not been revised since 2016. The argument, as per the Ministry, is that it is only to lend a helping hand and should not be considered a dole. Out of the 2.67 crore houses, 1.5 crore beneficiary households belong to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.