Government again invites farmers for talks

Farmers sitting on protest on new farm law issue, at Singhu Border, in New Delhi.   | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

A day after the farmer unions rejected the government’s talks offer, the Union government on Thursday reiterated its commitment to discuss and find solution to all the issues raised by the agitating farmers and again invited them for talks.

Narendra Modi to interact with farmers on December 25

Agriculture Ministry Joint Secretary and CEO of PM-KISAN Vivek Aggarwal, in a three-page letter to the unions, said the government was always ready to discuss the issues with an open-mind and clear intentions to end the agitation. Seeking the new date for talks, the letter demanded to know the details of the issues the unions wanted to discuss.

Put the farm laws on hold, uphold farmers’ rights

“The government of India again wants to repeat its commitment that it is eager to discuss and find solution to all the issues raised by the farmer unions,” read the letter.

The government was ready to talk about all the issues raised by the farmer unions orally and in writing with a positive attitude, it stated.

