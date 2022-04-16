UAPA slapped on Gorakhpur temple attack accused

Ahmed Murtaza Abbasi, accused of attacking policmen outside the Gorakhnath temple, being presented in a court by police, in Gorakhpur, Monday, April 4, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

April 16, 2022 19:06 IST

The ATS cited inputs it got from interrogation as well as electronic and financial transactions for imposing relevant sections of the UAPA against the accused Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi

The stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) has been invoked against the accused in the Gorakhnath Temple attack case.

The Anti-terror Squad (ATS) of Uttar Pradesh Police, which is investigating the case, produced accused Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi in the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) here on Saturday.

The court sent Abbasi to judicial custody for 14 days.

"The prosecution informed the court about the decision of ATS to also impose sections of UAPA on the accused and sought extension of his custody. Considering this, the court extended the judicial custody of Abbasi for 14 days," senior lawyer PK Dubey said.

In a statement issued, the ATS cited inputs it got from interrogation as well as electronic and financial transactions for imposing relevant sections of the UAPA against the accused.

The UAPA allows the investigating agencies to get a longer remand of the accused and an extended duration to file a charge sheet.

Abbasi was sent to Gorakhpur jail after the hearing.

The ATS will now appeal to get the case transferred to ATS special court in Lucknow for further hearing, the statement said.

Abbasi, an IIT graduate, tried to forcibly enter the Gorakhnath temple premises on April 3 and attacked security personnel with a sickle, injuring two constables of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC).

He was soon overpowered by other security staff and arrested.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is the head priest of the Gorakhnath temple and frequently visits and stays there.