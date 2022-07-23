Gopalkrishna Gandhi extends felicitations to President-elect

The Hindu Bureau July 23, 2022 21:43 IST

He has served as the West Bengal Governor from 2004 to 2009

Gopalkrishna Gandhi, former Governor of West Bengal. File. | Photo Credit: Kumar S.S.

He has served as the West Bengal Governor from 2004 to 2009

Gopalkrishna Gandhi, the grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, on Saturday, congratulated Droupadi Murmu for being elected as the President of India. In a letter to the President-elect, Mr. Gandhi said, “On your historic election to the office of the President of India I extend to you my respectful felicitations. May your term of office be entirely successful and may you strengthen our Republic in every way.” Ms. Murmu will take oath as the 15th President on July 25. Mr. Gandhi is a retired diplomat and had served as the West Bengal Governor from 2004 to 2009.



Our code of editorial values