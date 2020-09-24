Gopalkrishna Gandhi appointed IIC life trustee

NEW DELHI:

24 September 2020 12:22 IST

Former West Bengal governor Gopalkrishna Gandhi was appointed to be a life trustee of the India International Centre in New Delhi, an IIC statement said on Thursday.

Mr. Gandhi would be filling the vacancy caused by the death of Dr. Kapila Vatsyayan, it said.

Mr. Gandhi, a grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, is a retired diplomat and served as West Bengal governor from 2004 till 2009.

"He has held various important positions in the State of Tamil Nadu and at the National Capital...He has also served as India’s High Commissioner to South Africa (1996-97) and Secretary to President K R Narayanan (1997-2000). He was India’s High Commissioner to Sri Lanka (2000-2002) and Ambassador to Norway (2002-2004)," the statement said.

Mr. Gandhi and his wife, Tara Gandhi, live in Chennai