Google Doodle celebrates India’s Independence Day with architecture-themed tribute

On this day in 1947, a new era dawned as India became independent from British rule

Updated - August 15, 2024 05:32 am IST

Published - August 15, 2024 05:30 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Vrinda Zaveri created a doodle featuring doors and windows that showcase India’s rich architectural heritage.

As India celebrates its 78th Independence Day, Google on Thursday (August 15, 2024) marked the day with a special doodle featuring architectural illustrations.

For the doodle, freelance art director, illustrator and animator Vrinda Zaveri created a doodle featuring doors and windows that showcase India’s rich architectural heritage.

“The people of India strongly desired self-governance and sovereignty after nearly two centuries of inequality, violence, and lack of fundamental rights. Led by prominent figures like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Subhas Chandra Bose, the Indian independence movement was made possible through civil disobedience. The perseverance and sacrifices of the country’s freedom fighters paid off,” Google said in a blogpost.

It added that on Independence Day, many attend flag-raising ceremonies, parades, musical performances, community rallies, and more to celebrate. “Homes, buildings, streets, and cars are decorated with the saffron, white, and green national flag — as seen in today’s artwork. Millions of citizens sing the Indian national anthem, Jana Gana Mana throughout the festivities as well,” the blogpost read.

