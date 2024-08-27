GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Goods train collides with locomotive at NTPC plant in Rae Bareli; none hurt

The collision occurred while the goods train, which had been unloading coal, was returning and hit a stationary locomotive inside the plant, they said.

Published - August 27, 2024 05:06 pm IST - Rae Bareli (UP)

PTI
Representational file image.

Representational file image. | Photo Credit: M. PRABHU

A goods train and a locomotive collided within the NTPC plant premises at Unchahar in Raebareli district on Monday night, officials here said Tuesday (August 27, 2024), adding that no one was hurt in the incident.

The collision occurred while the goods train, which had been unloading coal, was returning and hit a stationary locomotive inside the plant, they said.

Komal Sharma, public relations officer of the NTPC, said, "There has been no loss of life, and repair work on the railway track is currently underway." According to officials, a coal rake arrived at the coal plant within the NTPC facility on Monday. After unloading late at night, the goods train was set to depart when it collided with the locomotive a short distance from the plant.

The impact caused the locomotive to derail, an official said.

Upon learning of the incident, NTPC officials and CISF personnel rushed to the scene and efforts to repair the track and re-align the locomotive commenced promptly on Tuesday, the official added.

