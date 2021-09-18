Good health, cleanliness has become mass movement in country: Naqvi

"We are also developing drone technology, but it is being used for health, not for attacks"

The Modi government has worked on war-footing to provide affordable and quality health services to people, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on September 18 and asserted that good health and cleanliness has become a mass movement in the country.

Addressing a 'Poshan Abhiyaan’ (nutrition campaign) programme in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur, Mr. Naqvi said that after Mahatma Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given priority to this basic need of humanity.

The Clean India and healthy India campaigns have also become a mass movement in the country, the minority affairs minister said.

"We are also developing drone technology, but it is being used for health, not for attacks," Mr. Naqvi said.

The 'Poshan Abhiyaan' has become an essential part of people's life and they are realising the importance and need of nutrition, he was quoted as saying by a statement.

Mr. Naqvi said that it should be a matter of concern that the society is affected by malnutrition even after 75 years of Independence and asserted that Prime Minister Modi has given priority to making the society free from malnutrition.

"'Good health is the real wealth had remained just a proverb, it had never been a priority for the governments, but today, healthy children are the pride of new India," Mr. Naqvi said.

He said the world's largest coronavirus vaccination drive is going on in India and a record number of about 80 crore people have been vaccinated so far.

The minister said that 15 new AIIMS have been approved since 2014 and the number of medical colleges has increased from 381 in 2014 to more than 565 now.

On the occasion of 'Poshan Abhiyaan' in Rampur, various competitions were organised and many healthy children and their families were awarded, the statement said.

The people also pledged to make the society free from malnutrition, it said.

Under the initiative of “Suposhit Rampur” (Nourished Rampur) as a part of “National Nutrition Mission 2021”, Mr. Naqvi distributed nutrition kits in a baby shower programme for pregnant women who came from different parts of the district.