Good Governance Centre to train civil servants from Maldives and Bangladesh

December 14, 2022 03:24 am | Updated 12:57 am IST - New Delhi

As many as 27 civil servants from Maldives and 39 from Bangladesh are participating in the programme

The Hindu Bureau

The National Centre for Good Governance began its two-week capacity building programmes for civil servants from Maldives and Bangladesh on Tuesday. As many as 27 civil servants from Maldives and 39 from Bangladesh are participating in the two programmes.

ADVERTISEMENT

India has been helping neighbouring countries to build capacities of their civil servants to meet the emerging challenges in governance and assure public service delivery to improve the quality of life of people, a government statement said. The Centre was set up in Mussoorie in 2014.

So far, it has imparted training to civil servants of 15 countries including Bangladesh, Kenya, Tanzania, Tunisia, Seychelles, Gambia, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Laos, Vietnam, Bhutan, Myanmar and Cambodia.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

national government

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US