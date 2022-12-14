  1. EPaper
Good Governance Centre to train civil servants from Maldives and Bangladesh

As many as 27 civil servants from Maldives and 39 from Bangladesh are participating in the programme

December 14, 2022 03:24 am | Updated 03:24 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The National Centre for Good Governance began its two-week capacity building programmes for civil servants from Maldives and Bangladesh on Tuesday. As many as 27 civil servants from Maldives and 39 from Bangladesh are participating in the two programmes.

India has been helping neighbouring countries to build capacities of their civil servants to meet the emerging challenges in governance and assure public service delivery to improve the quality of life of people, a government statement said. The Centre was set up in Mussoorie in 2014.

So far, it has imparted training to civil servants of 15 countries including Bangladesh, Kenya, Tanzania, Tunisia, Seychelles, Gambia, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Laos, Vietnam, Bhutan, Myanmar and Cambodia.

