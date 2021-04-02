Good Friday reminds us about struggles, sacrifices of Jesus Christ: PM Modi

New Delhi

02 April 2021 09:02 IST

Christians around the world commemorate the crucifixion of Christ on Good Friday.

In his message on Good Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the day reminds us about the struggles and sacrifices of Christ.

"Good Friday reminds us about the struggles and sacrifices of Jesus Christ. A perfect embodiment of compassion, He was devoted to serving the needy and healing the sick," Mr. Modi tweeted.

Christians around the world commemorate the crucifixion of Christ on Good Friday.

Advertising

Advertising