Gold smuggling racket busted

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Thursday seized over 66 kg of gold worth about ₹30 crore, suspected to have been smuggled into the country via Myanmar. Four persons have been arrested so far.

Acting on a tip-off, the agency’s Delhi unit intercepted two trucks and found 400 gold bars of foreign origin hidden in their fuel tanks, said an official.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the consignment was being brought through the northeastern States and was bound for Punjab.

This year, the enforcement agencies have so far seized over 1,700 kg of gold in different parts of the country. A significant portion of the seized gold had been smuggled through the Indo-Myanmar border.

A steep rise in the gold price in the recent months has resulted in a spurt in its cross-border smuggling.