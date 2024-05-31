GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Going back to jail on June 2, they will try to break me but won’t bow down, says Arvind Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court till June 1 for Lok Sabha election campaigning.

Published - May 31, 2024 12:54 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a virtual press conference in New Delhi on May 31, 2024. Photo: X/@ArvindKejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on May 31 said he will be surrendering on June 2 and asserted that he will not bow down even if he is harassed in jail.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court till June 1 for Lok Sabha election campaigning. After being released from jail, Mr. Kejriwal campaigned in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Delhi and Maharashtra.

"I have to surrender on June 2 and I do not know how long I will stay in jail this time. I am going to jail for saving this country from dictatorship and I am proud of it," the Chief Minister told a virtual press conference.

"They tried to break me. They stopped my medicines while I was in jail. My weight reduced by six kg after being arrested. My weight was 70 kg when I was arrested. I have not gained weight after coming out of jail," Mr. Kejriwal said.

Doctors have advised several tests and "they feel this could be a sign of some underlying medical condition", he added. 

The Chief Minister said he will leave his residence around 3 pm on June 2 to surrender at Tihar jail.  "They will try to harass me more but I will not bow down. After going back to jail, I will be worried about you (people). I want to assure you that your services won't stop. I will soon start providing ₹1,000 to my mothers and sisters," he said, referring to a scheme to give ₹1,000 monthly honorarium. Mr. Kejriwal also asked people to pray for his mother who has been unwell. 

