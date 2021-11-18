Gandhi preached Hinduism, Godse represents Hindutva: Congress

The Mahatma’s Hindu dharma understands inclusiveness, says the party.

Mahatma Gandhi exemplified Hinduism and his assassin Nathuram Godse represents the ideology of Hindutva, the Congress said on Thursday.

Party spokesperson Gourav Vallabh, addressing a press conference, made this distinction between ‘Hindutva’ and ‘Hinduism’.

“Who is the greatest practising Hindu in our country in the last 200 years? It is Mahatma Gandhiji. What Mahatma Gandhi preached is Hindu dharma, what Nathuram Godse practised is Hindutva. It’s as simple as this,” Mr. Vallabh said.

“Why did Godse kill Gandhi? Why did Hindutva try to kill Hindu dharma? Because they can’t understand the ideas of respect for all religions, ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’. They believe in ‘exclusiveness’. Gandhi’s Hindu dharma understands inclusiveness,” he added.

Book row

The controversy over the difference between Hinduism and Hindutva was triggered after former Law Minister Salman Khurshid’s new book Sunrise over Ayodhya: Nationalism in Our Times, in which he made the controversial comparison between Hindutva and Islamic terror outfits such as the IS and Boko Haram.

Mr. Vallabh also targetted Kangana Ranaut for her comment that India’s Independence in 1947 was given in alms. Without naming her, he referred to her as “sarkari” actress and demanded that the government take back her Padma award.

“She insults Gandhiji and the government keeps mum on her comments. A sedition case should be filed against her. One cannot stay in this country and malign the Father of the Nation ... All awards given to her should be taken back,” he said.