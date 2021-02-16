Godhra train burning case accused held after 19 years

Rafiq Bhatuk, an alleged key conspirator in the 2002 Godhra train burning case, has been arrested by police. He was on the run for as many as 19 years before being arrested from Godhra.
As per the local police, 51-year-old Bhatuk was part of the main group that hatched a conspiracy to target the train in which kar sevaks were returning from Ayodhya. The mob torched a coach of Sabarmati Express near the Godhra railway station and 59 persons were charred to death on February 26, 2002.
On a tip-off from sources, the police raided a house in Signal Falia area near the Godhra railway station on Sunday night and picked up Bhatuk.
The police claimed that he was involved in stone-pelting on the bogey and even pouring petrol inside before it was torched by other accused. The incident triggered massive riots in the State in which over 1000 people were killed.
According to the police, the accused had fled to Delhi after his name surfaced during the investigation. He is facing murder and rioting charges.
Three other co-accused — Salim Ibrahim Badam alias Salim Panwala, Shaukat Charkha and Abdulmajid Yousuf Mitha — are still absconding and are believed to be in Pakistan as per the Gujarat police.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath