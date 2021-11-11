National

Goddess Annapurna idol returned to U.P.

An idol of Goddess Annapurna that was stolen from the Kashi Vishwanath temple and smuggled to Canada over 100 years ago was on Thursday handed over to the Uttar Pradesh Government, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) said in a statement.

Union Culture Minister G. Kishan Reddy handed over the 18th Century stone idol to the U.P. Government at a ceremony held at the National Gallery of Modern Art here. Mr. Reddy said the idol had been returned to India with the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said more than 40 antiquities had been retrieved from abroad since 2014. The Centre would hand over two retrieved idols to Tamil Nadu and one each to Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan, he said.

The ASI had received the idol on October 15 after it was handed over to the High Commissioner to Canada last year.

“The stone idol measuring 17x9 x4 cm had been stolen from Kashi and smuggled to Canada over a century ago. Devi Annapurna, as its name suggests, is the goddess of food and nourishment…The 18th-century idol was in the University of Regina’s collection at its Mackenzie Art Gallery when it was handed over by the university to India’s High Commissioner to Canada last year,” the ASI said.

It said 55 idols had been returned to India since 1976 of which 42 were returned after 2014.

In a tweet, Mr. Reddy said: “This Murti [idol] will be taken in a procession to the Kashi Vishwanath temple where the pranaprathista will be performed, thereby reinstating the spiritual & divine grace of Maa Annapurna Devi. Blessed to have the Murti brought back to her rightful place (sic).”


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles

Congress MLA declines to take oath of office as D.K. Shivakumar fails to arrive on time

Stalin urges Modi to re-include Chennai as Embarkation Point for Haj pilgrims

Speed up relief operations: CM Stalin instructs Ministers, officials

More than 12 crore people due for second dose of vaccine: government

Senior criminal lawyer N. Natarajan dead

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26

Goa Assembly polls: AAP’s CM candidate to be from Bhandari community, says Manish Sisodia

Militant gunned down by forces in encounter in J&K's Kulgam

Siddaramaiah urges Karnataka Government to conduct survey on crop loss

Punjab Assembly passes resolution against Centre’s BSF order, calls it ‘insult’ to State police

Bengali actor Srabanti Chatterjee quits BJP

Nivin Pauly discusses ‘Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham’ and the process behind getting into ‘Moothon’ and ‘Thuramukham’

Watch | Harvest season for Pampore's saffron farmers

CM tried to tell PM about Bitcoin scam, but was told to focus on giving a people-friendly government

Governors ‘friend, philosopher, guide’ to govt; should make lively connections with people: President

Kangana says 1947 was ‘bheek’ and India got 'real freedom' in 2014, triggers outrage

Jairam Ramesh moves privilege motion against Culture Minister Kishan Reddy

Tokyo Paralympics champion Pramod Bhagat nominated for Para Badminton Player of Year

HC asks Centre, Google, Twitter to respond to man’s plea to remove articles on his conviction in criminal case
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 11, 2021 5:17:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/goddess-annapurna-idol-returned-to-up/article37436986.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY