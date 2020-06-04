National

GoAir sacks trainee pilot for objectionable social media post

A GoAir flight. File

Asif Khan, a trainee first officer with GoAir, had posted objectionable comments that attracted criticism from many on Twitter.

GoAir on Thursday night terminated the employment of a trainee pilot for failing to comply with the company rules on social media behaviour.

Following the backlash on social media, GoAir verified the details. In a statement, GoAir said that it had a zero-tolerance policy and was mandatory for all to comply with the company's employment rules, regulations and policies, including social media behaviour.

"The airline does not associate itself with personal views expressed by any individual or employee. With immediate effect GoAir is terminating the employment contract of the trainee first officer," the airline statement read.

