GoAir flight from Ahmedabad to Bengaluru aborts take-off

A GoAir flight to Bengaluru had to abort take-off following foreign object damage (FOD) at Ahmedabad airport on Tuesday morning.

The FOD caused a minor fire in the right engine of the Ahmedabad-Bengaluru flight, which was immediately doused by the airport fire unit at the Sardar Vallabhai Patel International Airport. The FOD was due to a bird hit and the aircraft was being inspected by a GoAir engineering team, said a GoAir spokesperson.

Also read: GoAir flight to Thailand makes U-turn mid way, returns to KIA

The spokesperson said that all passengers were safe and that no evacuation was necessitated.

The aircraft, an Airbus 320 neo with a P&W engine, was towed away from the runway and passengers deplaned. The incident occurred a little after 9.30 a.m.

“The passengers and crew on GoAir flight G8 802 from Ahmedabad to Bengaluru have been deplaned safely. An alternative aircraft has been arranged to accommodate the passengers. The revised departure from Ahmedabad is scheduled at 1.30 p.m. due to Bengaluru runway closure till 3 p.m,” the airline spokesperson said.

Also read: GoAir suspends flights citing shortage, non-delivery of aircraft

In a statement, GoAir said that all the passengers were being provided assistance and refreshments. “At GoAir, safety of our passengers and crew is of paramount importance and the airline sincerely regrets any inconvenience caused to its passengers,” the airline statement said.