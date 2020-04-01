GoAir Defers Part Salaries

In what is being seen as an attempt by GoAir to ensure that jobs are not cut on a drastic scale due to the implications of COVID-19 on the airline, the Mumbai-based carrier has deferred crediting of part salaries to April.

COVID-19 | Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India

While the lowest rung of grade D and below have been left untouched, affected airline staff will have to wait till April 3 to know what salary components have been cut or deferred.

In an email communication to employees GoAir CEO Vinay Dube said, "Yesterday, salaries were posted to your bank accounts. Employees in grade D and below received salaries in their entirety. The rest of you will see a reduction in salaries then what you are normally used to seeing due to a reduction in pay I had announced earlier, but also because we have been forced to defer a portion of your accrued salaries to April."

The GoAir CEO also said that on April 3, employees will find their salary slips on the internal portal, GoTeam, where a detailed explanation of salary accrued and what has been paid out will be explained and queries on payslip will be answered.

"As I said in my last communication, I am acutely aware of the pain this will inflict on you and your families but I don't see another way to get through this crisis and guarantee you a longer term employment," Mr. Dube said.

Also read | SC seeks govt. response on protective gear for frontline medical staff

Thanking employees for sacrifices made during these difficult times of COVID-19, th CEO said that these were only being done for the sustainability of GoAir. "We need to plan GoAir's finances on the assumption that demand for air travel will not rebound the day our skies open. It will take time for India to feel comfortable to travel again and certainly longer for us to open international flights," Mr. Dube, who was earlier CEO of Jet Airways said.

On March 17 GoAir suspended its international operations followed by termination of contracts of its expatriate pilots after the suspension of international operations. Besides, the airline has already put employees on a rotational leave-without-pay programme.