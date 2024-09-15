GIFT a SubscriptionGift
New cruise terminal in Goa to boost tourism, local economy: Official

The development of the International and Domestic Cruise Terminal and allied facilities is expected to boost tourism and local economy while fostering sustainable practices and infrastructure improvements

Published - September 15, 2024 11:42 am IST - Panaji

PTI
With a 40% rise in cruise passengers, the MPA expects to grow it further with the construction of the International and Domestic Cruise Terminal in Goa. (Representational Image) | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

With a 40% rise in cruise passengers in FY 2023-24, the Mormugao Port Authority (MPA) expects to grow it further with the construction of the International and Domestic Cruise Terminal in Goa by March 2025, an official said.

The development of the International and Domestic Cruise Terminal and allied facilities is expected to boost tourism and local economy while fostering sustainable practices and infrastructure improvements, thereby enhancing the region's competitiveness in the global cruise market, the senior MPA official told PTI.

He was speaking on the sidelines of the Maritime States Development Council meeting held in Goa on September 12 and 13.

The increase in global cruise liner traffic has led to a significant rise in cruise ship arrivals at the Mormugao Port, positioning it for a substantial future growth, the official said.

“In the 2023-24 financial year, there was an increase in calls by cruise vessels by 15% and and rise in cruise passengers by 40% compared to FY 2022-23,” he said.

On the first day of the Maritime States Development Council meeting, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal visited the site of the proposed state-of-the-art building which will house the International and Domestic Cruise Terminal.

“The official said the focus would be on passengers in the new facility. The international cruise terminal will have 24 immigration counters, 10 check-in counters, a waiting lounge and other facilities,” he said.

"The domestic cruise terminal will have 12 check-in counters, waiting lounges, and other facilities. Ancillary commercial building will have an experiential shopping zone aimed at cruise tourists and will also be accessible to the general public," he said.

The terminal will have duty-free retain shops, lounges, food court and other facilities, the official added.

