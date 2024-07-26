On an average, three to four cases of chronic alcoholism were reported every day at government-run deaddiction facilities in Goa in the past five years, as per the data shared by the State Government.

The numbers tabled by State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane in the Assembly on July 25 also mention that one or two cases of chronic alcoholism were reported every day from 2019 until May 2024 at the Institute of Psychiatry and Human Behaviour (IPHB), Bambolim, near Panaji. The IPHB is a State-run hospital dealing with mental wellness.

In the North district facility, 1,673 chronic alcoholism cases were reported in the last five years, while 4,623 cases were reported in the South district centre during the corresponding period of 2019-2023.

Chronic alcoholism is a medical condition characterised by a long-term, compulsive pattern of excessive alcohol consumption. The Goa Government has set up special facilities in two districts of the State to help people struggling with dependence on alcohol and drugs.

The highest number of cases were referred to both district facilities in 2023: 522 cases to the North district centre and 1,168 to the South district centre. At IPHB, 523 cases were reported in 2023, the highest in the last five years, as per the data.

Mr. Rane said counsellors from NGO Sangath have been posted at various centres to screen patients with addiction and refer them to these two deaddiction centres.

The Minister told the House that teams of medical officers, special psychiatrists, psychiatric counsellors, staff nurses and Multi-Purpose Health Workers (MPHW ) are available at primary health centres and community health centres.

“Further treatment referral facility, admission facility, free medicine and investigations are also available for patients,” he added.

