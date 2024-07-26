GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chronic alcoholism: Three to four cases reported every day at Goa Government facilities in past five years

Goa government has set up specialised de-addiction facilities for treatment and support in both of the State’s districts

Updated - July 26, 2024 03:55 pm IST

Published - July 26, 2024 03:45 pm IST - Panaji

PTI
Representational image only.

Representational image only.

On an average, three to four cases of chronic alcoholism were reported every day at government-run deaddiction facilities in Goa in the past five years, as per the data shared by the State Government.

The numbers tabled by State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane in the Assembly on July 25 also mention that one or two cases of chronic alcoholism were reported every day from 2019 until May 2024 at the Institute of Psychiatry and Human Behaviour (IPHB), Bambolim, near Panaji. The IPHB is a State-run hospital dealing with mental wellness.

Alcohol, drug addiction rewires the brain by changing how genes work

In the North district facility, 1,673 chronic alcoholism cases were reported in the last five years, while 4,623 cases were reported in the South district centre during the corresponding period of 2019-2023.

Chronic alcoholism is a medical condition characterised by a long-term, compulsive pattern of excessive alcohol consumption. The Goa Government has set up special facilities in two districts of the State to help people struggling with dependence on alcohol and drugs.

The highest number of cases were referred to both district facilities in 2023: 522 cases to the North district centre and 1,168 to the South district centre. At IPHB, 523 cases were reported in 2023, the highest in the last five years, as per the data.

Mr. Rane said counsellors from NGO Sangath have been posted at various centres to screen patients with addiction and refer them to these two deaddiction centres.

The Minister told the House that teams of medical officers, special psychiatrists, psychiatric counsellors, staff nurses and Multi-Purpose Health Workers (MPHW ) are available at primary health centres and community health centres.

“Further treatment referral facility, admission facility, free medicine and investigations are also available for patients,” he added.

Related Topics

Goa / government organisations (health) / health / Panaji

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.