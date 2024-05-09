Goa Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar dismisses Congress’ disqualification plea against MLAs Kamat, Lobo

Goa Assembly speaker Ramesh Tawadkar on May 9 dismissed a petition filed by the Congress seeking disqualification of MLAs Digambar Kamat and Michael Lobo, who quit the grand old party and joined the BJP in 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Talking to PTI, Mr. Tawadkar confirmed that the disqualification petition filed by Goa Congress president Amit Patkar against former Chief Minister Kamat and Mr. Lobo has been dismissed.

“A detailed order mentioning reasons for the dismissal of the petition would be issued later in the day,” he said. Mr. Patkar filed the disqualification petition against Mr. Kamat and Mr. Lobo in July 2022, accusing them of conspiring to split the Opposition party and voluntarily giving up its membership. Both the MLAs were part of the Congress when the petition was filed.

In September 2022, Mr. Kamat and Mr. Lobo, who was then Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party along with six other legislators.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.