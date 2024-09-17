Goa Raj Bhavan celebrates PM Modi’s birthday with tree conservation initiative

On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 74th birthday, Raj Bhavan, Goa, launched several initiatives, including Prachin Vriksha Ayurvedic Chikitsa, Vriksha Poshana Yoga, and Vriksha Pooja, special projects to preserve centuries-old trees through Ayurvedic treatments.

The initiative launched by Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai focuses on reviving seven fruit-bearing trees over 100 years old that are showing signs of decay. These trees, including mango, tamarind, jackfruit, mahogany, and banyan, are receiving traditional Ayurvedic treatments to restore their health and extend their lifespan.

These efforts focus on conserving ancient trees on the 90-acre Raj Bhavan estate, which is home to a rich biodiversity of flora, including trees estimated to be 500 years old.

Mr. Pillai’s initiatives have transformed the campus into a sanctuary for plants, including the creation of the jackfruit garden, sandalwood tree garden, and Aushadi Vatika, a Raj Bhavan statement read. The Vaman Vriksha Kala Udyan, featuring over 1,000 potted trees, is now the largest public sector bonsai collection in the country.

Meanwhile, Governor Pillai stressed the importance of preserving these ancient trees using traditional methods, stating, “Tree worship and treatment are being done together for the health and longevity of the trees. Maintaining old trees is vital for the welfare of the state, and this project showcases the benefits of tree therapy.”

In addition to the Ayurvedic treatments, prayers and religious ceremonies were held at Raj Bhavan’s chapel, temple, and gaushala to mark Mr. Modi’s birthday, during which Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant and Minister Aleixo Sequeira were present.

The tree treatments involve a three-phase process, using over 15 Ayurvedic herbs applied through a combination of embelia ribes, brown rice, milk, soil, and bio-water, to rejuvenate the ageing trees.

Mr. Sawant urged the people to support the preservation of heritage trees, recognising it as a unique and meaningful initiative.

