Fishing vessel collides with naval platform off Goa coast, 11 rescued

A fishing vessel with a 13-member crew collided with an Indian Navy platform about 70 nautical miles off the Goa coast, officials said on Friday (November 22, 2024).

Following the incident on Thursday, the Indian Navy launched a massive rescue operation and 11 crew members of the vessel have been rescued so far, they said.

It learnt that the fishing vessel collided with a submarine.

The Navy deployed six ships and an unknown number of surveillance aircraft for the rescue mission.

"Search and rescue efforts for remaining two is underway. Additional assets have been diverted to the area to augment the efforts," said a Navy spokesperson.

The Navy has ordered a high-level investigation into the incident.