Cash-for-govt jobs scam: Goa CM must clarify about filling of vacancies, says Congress

He demanded that the government issue a white paper on the availability of jobs and said vacancies must be filled through SSC to curb such scams

Updated - November 09, 2024 02:10 pm IST - Panaji

PTI
Goa: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant

Goa: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant | Photo Credit: PTI

In light of the arrests in the cash-for-government-jobs scam, Goa Congress on Saturday (November 9, 2024) demanded that Chief Minister Pramod Sawant clarify if vacancies will be filled through the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) or individual departments.

Addressing a press conference, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Amit Patkar said the party will petition Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai on Monday (November 11, 2024) over the job scam.

Goa police have arrested at least six people for allegedly cheating people with promises of government jobs. The scam was exposed following a series of cases registered at police stations.

He demanded that the government issue a white paper on the availability of jobs and said vacancies must be filled through SSC to curb such scams.

The Congress leader said a high-level commission should be constituted to probe the issue.

He claimed that the state government allowed vacancies to lapse so that they could be filled on a contractual basis and alleged that these scams reflect that the BJP-led government has collapsed.

Published - November 09, 2024 02:09 pm IST

