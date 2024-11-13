AAP seeks suspension of recruitment process in Goa in cash-for-jobs scam

An Aam Aadmi Party delegation met Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai on Wednesday (November 13, 2024) in connection with the cash-for-government jobs scam, and demanded suspension of the recruitment process till a judicial commission conducts an inquiry.

The Goa police have so far arrested 18 people in connection with the scam. On Tuesday (November 12), the police in Ponda held a woman worker of the ruling BJP for allegedly duping people under the pretext of providing government jobs.

The AAP delegation, comprising its Goa unit president Amit Palekar, party MLAs Venzy Viegas, Cruz Silva and others, met the governor.

Talking to reporters outside the Raj Bhavan later, Mr. Palekar said the party demanded that all the current recruitments in the government service should be suspended till a judicial commission conducts an inquiry.

"There should also be an inquiry into the past recruitments, including those for the posts of police sub-inspector," he said.

“The delegation told the governor that this kind of a scam was not possible without the involvement of people at the government level,” the AAP leader said.

Some office-bearers of the BJP were also arrested for duping people under the pretext of giving them government jobs, he said, adding, "But the BJP has now distanced itself from these accused. Systematically, they are giving explanations that they have resigned before the scam took place." Mr. Palekar claimed that he has been raising the issue of cash-for-jobs scam since the last eight months.

"Whatever I have been saying is getting exposed now after the victims started coming forward," he said.

