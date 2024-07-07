50 moved to safer place after 80 get stuck at Goa waterfall; operation underway to rescue the rest

Around 50 people were rescued, while 30 were still stuck at Pali waterfall in Goa’s Sattari taluka on July 7 after the water level suddenly rose amid heavy downpours, an official said.

Superintendent of Police (North) Akshat Kaushal said a rescue operation is underway at the waterfall with the help of Fire and Emergency Services personnel.

Being a Sunday, the waterfall witnessed a huge rush of people in the morning. One has to cross a river to access this scenic place.

The water flow at the waterfall suddenly increased due to heavy rains, catching the public off guard. Meanwhile, the river also swelled up, trapping them, the official said.

Mr. Kaushal said 50 people have been rescued so far. “Another 30 people were still stranded at the waterfall. The rescue operation is going on,” he said.

