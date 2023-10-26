ADVERTISEMENT

Goa National Games | Three athletes hospitalised after suffering injuries

October 26, 2023 02:00 pm | Updated 02:00 pm IST - Panaji

State Sports Minister Govind Gaude paid a visit to the three players, interacted with them and assured them of all help needed in their recovery.

PTI

Goa Sports Minister Govind Gaude. File | Photo Credit: Photo: X/@GovindForGoa

“Two Rugby players and a weightlifter have been hospitalised after suffering injuries during sports events as part of the National Games in Goa,” a health official said on October 26.

“Bharat Chauhan (27), a Rugby player from Maharashtra team, suffered an injury on October 25 following which he was taken to the State-run Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) near Panaji and was operated upon,” he said.

“Goan Rugby player Sohan Shirodkar (25) was also injured in an event and admitted to the GMCH on Wednesday night,” the official from the hospital said.

“Biswa Varghuse (26), a weightlifter from Kerala team, was admitted to the GMCH on Tuesday after suffering an injury,” he said. The GMCH has set up a special ward to cater to the requirements for the National Games 2023 being held in Goa.

State Sports Minister Govind Gaude on October 26 paid a visit to the three players, interacted with them and assured them of all help needed in their recovery.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Gaude said the GMCH has set up a medical facility for players participating in the National Games. “The State government will ensure all the players are taken care of,” he added.

