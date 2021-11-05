Goa Maritime Conclave to deliberate on interoperability to tackle maritime challenges

Navy will showcase its Deep Submergence Rescue Vessel for submarines

At the third edition of the Goa Maritime Conclave (GMC) next week, Navy Chiefs and Heads of Maritime Agencies of Indian Navy and 12 other littoral states of the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) will deliberate on the significance of interoperability to effectively deal with emerging and future maritime security challenges in the region, the Navy said on Friday.

The biennial GMC under the aegis of Naval War College, Goa is scheduled to be held from November 07 to 09 with the theme “Maritime security and emerging non-traditional threats: A case for proactive role for IOR Navies”.

“There would also be extensive deliberations in the domains of hydrography and maritime information sharing,” the Navy said in a statement. “As part of the Conclave, visitors would also be afforded an opportunity to witness India’s indigenous shipbuilding industry at the ‘Make in India exhibition’ and the capabilities of Deep Submergence Rescue Vessel (DSRV) for Submarines at the Marmugao Port Trust, Goa.”

At GMC-21, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh would be hosting Navy Chiefs and Heads of maritime forces from Bangladesh, Comoros, Indonesia, Madagascar, Malaysia, Maldives, Mauritius, Myanmar, Seychelles, Singapore, Sri Lanka and Thailand. With IOR becoming the focus of the 21st century strategic landscape, the GMC aims to “bring together regional stakeholders and deliberate on the collaborative implementation strategies in dealing with contemporary maritime security challenges”, the statement said.

The GMC is Indian Navy’s outreach initiative providing a multinational platform to harness the collective wisdom of practitioners of maritime security and the academia towards garnering outcome oriented maritime thought, the Navy added.

The Defence Secretary and Foreign Secretary would also be addressing the conclave.