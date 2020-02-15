Goa govt.’s plan for tax on feni opposed

The Goa government’s proposal to impose a tax on feni, which has earned the State heritage drink tag, and to increase excise tax on liquor has been opposed by industry players and political leaders.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, in the State budget presented on February 6, proposed a hike in the excise tax on liquor and a tax on the MRP of feni.

Goa Forward Party chief and Fatorda MLA Vijai Sardesai questioned the decision to impose such a tax.

“Whose idea was it to tax the heritage drink, which has GI? Did it come as a suggestion from the pre budget online suggestions that the Govt sought? Or was it an original idea by the head of the Govt? #Goa needs to know!” he tweeted.

State Ports Minister Michael Lobo said he would request the Chief Minister to consider reducing tax on wine and feni.

The Cashew Feni Distillers and Bottlers’ Association has already expressed its objections. Gurudatt Bhakta, president of the association, had said the tax will hurt genuine bottlers and distillers and also hike prices of the “common man’s drink”.